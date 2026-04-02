Weather Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories continue to our east

MISSOULA - Winter Weather Advisories continue for the Butte/Blackfoot & Potomac/Seeley Lake Regions until noon Friday.

PM Weather Forecast: 4.2.26

As the low pressure system exits the region, a ridge will build in behind it setting up a warm, pleasant weekend weather-wise. Temperatures will rise into the mid 50s to around 60° Saturday and end into the upper 50s to upper 60s continuing into early next week. This will likely kick run-off into high gear, so be safe around waterways!

Models are hinting at another trough and cold front next week around Tuesday or Wednesday, but it doesn't look overly impressive. Stay tuned!