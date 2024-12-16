Weather Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories, light snow to start the week

MISSOULA — If you're not feeling the holiday spirit yet - a little bit of snow on the way might help!

Another Pacific system is headed towards western Montana later today. Right now, forecast models have the bulk of the snow coming in after 11:00 AM.

Snow showers will then continue through the late evening into tomorrow morning. This timeline of active weather means minor to moderate impacts are likely for the commute tomorrow.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 8 AM today through 9 AM tomorrow. Locations included in the advisory are:

Idaho

* WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, and Pierce. * WHERE...Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, and Camas Prairie. * WHERE...Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Lolo Pass, Elk City, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Dixie.

Montana

* WHERE...Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHERE...Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, Evaro Hill, and Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Polebridge, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Essex. * WHERE...Polson, Mission Valley, Flathead Lake, and Flathead Valley. * WHERE...Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth, and Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough.

Areas listed here are generally expected to receive 1"-3" of snow. A few select mountain passes may see slightly over 3". Valleys not included here could still see some light snow, but it will be less than 1".

Besides the snow today and scattered snow tomorrow, there is even more precipitation coming this week! Today will be cold enough that all locations should mostly see snow - Wednesday will be a different story though.

Daytime highs will get close to 50° Wednesday for Missoula and Hamilton, meaning widespread rain.

Then, high pressure will take over and create inversions/foggy conditions to end the work week. If inversions are weak, it will be a warm end to the week. If inversions get strong, cold air will likely be trapped again.

Until then, get ready for some light snow!