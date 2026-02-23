Weather Forecast: Wintry mix to start the work week

MISSOULA — A large plume of Pacific moisture is making its way through the region to start the work week.

Generally, we'll see mountain snow and valley rain, but snow will mix at times for the valleys, with the best chance during the morning hours when temps are lowest. Expect minor to moderate pass level travel impacts and some slick spots for the Tuesday morning commute for certain areas (detailed in the Winter Weather Advisories).

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the West Glacier and Lower Clark Fork Regions through Tuesday morning and for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains and Potomac/Seeley Lake & Butte/Blackfoot Regions from late Monday night until 11am Tuesday.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night with snow levels now dropping to most valley floors running into Wednesday. Expect breezy conditions, snow bands setting up and highs in the upper 30s to around 40 for Wednesday.

Early indications show another weak disturbance possible by Friday/early Saturday, which will keep our unsettled trend alive.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: