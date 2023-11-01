Weather Forecast: Wintry mix to start Thursday

MISSOULA — One more day of dry weather with valley inversions today as high pressure is slowly leaving the region. Temperatures again today will struggle to warm, especially for locations that keep low lying clouds and fog into the afternoon.

An "Atmospheric River" which is basically an extended period of Pacific moisture moves into the northern Rockies tonight and continues into next week.

Atmospheric rivers generally bring "mild" air that originates over the ocean, however, with cold air still stuck in the valleys, there is a chance for valleys to see precipitation start as a rain/snow mix or even freezing rain tomorrow morning. Just be prepared for slippery roads as you head out the door Thursday.

The wintry precipitation is mostly likely across northwest Montana, however, all valleys could wake up to some icy roads.

By mid to late morning on Thursday precipitation should turn to all rain and stay as such through the weekend. Expect periods of rain each day through Sunday.

And we're not done with the rain yet. Models keep precipitation chances into next week. Snow levels may start to drop a bit as well bringing a better chance for snow to mountain passes by Monday and valleys by the middle of next week.