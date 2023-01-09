Weather Forecast: Wintry mix tonight

MISSOULA - Another weak system will bring a round of light snow, rain/snow or freezing rain to western Montana this afternoon and evening.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected in west-central and southwest Montana.

Up to 1" is possible in northwest Montana and 1-3" of snow in the mountains and mountain passes.

Tuesday will be dry with fog in the valleys during the morning. Expect highs in the low to mid-30s.

Another weak system will bring light snow back to west-central and southwest Montana Tuesday night.

Once again very little to no snow accumulation is expected in the valleys with just a few inches in the mountains.

High pressure will build back in Wednesday to Friday.

This means a return of valley fog, inversions and above average temperatures with highs expected to be in the 30s to low 40s.

