Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Wintry mix tonight

Winter Weather
Lewis
Winter Weather
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 17:32:00-05

MISSOULA - Another weak system will bring a round of light snow, rain/snow or freezing rain to western Montana this afternoon and evening.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected in west-central and southwest Montana.

Up to 1" is possible in northwest Montana and 1-3" of snow in the mountains and mountain passes.

Tuesday will be dry with fog in the valleys during the morning. Expect highs in the low to mid-30s.

Another weak system will bring light snow back to west-central and southwest Montana Tuesday night.

Once again very little to no snow accumulation is expected in the valleys with just a few inches in the mountains.

High pressure will build back in Wednesday to Friday.

This means a return of valley fog, inversions and above average temperatures with highs expected to be in the 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App