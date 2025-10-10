Weather Forecast: Wintry system on tap for the weekend

MISSOULA - I hope you had a chance to enjoy this week’s sunshine and warmth… this upcoming weekend will showcase widespread mountain snow and rain/snow for valley locations as a Pacific trough of low pressure moves inland.

Weather Forecast: 10.10.25

The transition begins Friday evening with a few showers and thunderstorms possible in a southwesterly flow.

Snow levels will drop throughout Saturday down to around 5,500’-6,000’ by the evening as cooler air arrives. While mountains begin to see snow falling, valleys will see a few rain showers throughout the day (not a washout) with a few sun peeks from time to time, too. Highs will be in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Things get a little hairy overnight into Sunday morning as a secondary push of colder air drops southward out of Canada. This front looks to stall across the West Glacier Region and along the Divide into early Monday. This will impact not only higher elevations, but also lower elevations with accumulating snow.

Snow levels on Sunday will likely drop to roughly 2,000’ to 3,000’ for these locales… around 3,000’-4,500’ further south and west. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 40s to low 50s, depending on proximity to the front.

The focus Sunday night into Monday will be in northwest Montana and along the Divide and Rocky Mountain Front, where we find our best chance for accumulating valley snow.

The National Weather Service in Missoula warns, “the combination of heavy, wet snow, gusty winds, and trees still holding leaves also brings an increased risk of downed branches and power outages”.

Of course, travel impacts are likely at pass level & perhaps some of our lower elevations… because of this, NWS Missoula has issued winter weather highlights from 6 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. on Monday.

Winter Weather Advisories for Potomac/Seeley Lake Region (4,000'+), Lower Clark Fork Region (4,500'+), Butte/Blackfoot Region (5,000'+) & Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains (5,500’+).

Winter Storm Warning for the West Glacier Region (all elevations).

Winter Storm Watch (waiting for upgrade) for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region.

Bottom line: if you’re traveling or plan on being in the backcountry, prepare for winter-like conditions beginning Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winter weather impacts will escalate Sunday night into Monday as colder air arrives, setting the stage for roadways to freeze, especially along the divide and in northwest Montana.

