Weather Forecast: Wintry weather is about to make a comeback!

MISSOULA — This weekend's active weather was just a taste of what's to come... the return to winter!

With that said, Monday itself is looking fairly uneventful out ahead of the next system. Highs will remain well above average in the 40s with clouds increasing by late day.

Monday night, our southwesterly flow will kick in some serious moisture which will turn to snow for all elevations by Tuesday morning. Numerous Winter Weather Highlights have been issued from roughly late Monday night into Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will drop into the mid to upper 30s for Tuesday with this system, but fall further overnight into Wednesday morning as a reinforcing shot of modified Arctic air spills over the Divide.

Look for highs in the 20s Wednesday with widespread snow showers and overnight lows Thursday (& even Friday) morning in the single digits and teens.