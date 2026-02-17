Weather Forecast: Wintry weather makes a comeback

MISSOULA — A frontal system is moving through western Montana Tuesday morning providing a rain/snow mix which will transition to all snow after the cold front moves through. Snow squalls will be very possible running into early afternoon across the northern Rockies with numerous Winter Weather Advisories in place.

Expect a brief lull this afternoon/evening before another push of moisture arrives for Wednesday... this time, interacting with some colder air pushing westward from the other side of the Divide. While the coldest air will remain west of the Divide, we'll see some pretty chilly temps: highs will be in the 20s to low 30s Wednesday & Thursday and in the low to mid 30s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will remain in the single digits and teens tonight running into the weekend. Off & on snow showers will be likely Thursday and Friday, too.

Overall, we have shifted into a more active pattern with more frequent storms and cooler temperatures. It looks like this trend could last through the end of February.