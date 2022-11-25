Weather Forecast: Wintry weather returns tonight

MISSOULA - Our next weather system moves in tonight and continues into early Saturday morning.

Most of the impacts with this system look to be across northwest Montana with mountain snow and valley snow, rain/snow or freezing rain.

Be prepared for icy roads during this time frame, especially for those that see freezing rain.

This system moves out leading to a dry day Saturday with highs in the 30s.

Our next weather system moves in Saturday night bringing snow back to western Montana through Sunday.

Once again, the biggest impacts look to be across northwest Montana.

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains with several inches possible in the valleys.

West-central and southwest Montana will see snow as well, just lighter amounts.

Next week, expect arctic air with highs in the teens and twenties.

Periods of snow will also be present through next week bringing off and on snow showers to the region.

