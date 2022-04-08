Watch
Weather takes a turn for the weekend

Strong cold front moves through tonight
Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 16:30:56-04

MISSOULA — Temperatures take a big drop Saturday as a strong cold front pushes through.

Highs drop from the 60s and 70s to the 40s by Saturday.

Wind, spotty rain, and mountain snow will fall throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Wind gusts will be close to 30-40 MPH on Flathead Lake.

Waves will be close to 1-2’ in open water.

Widespread showers return Monday.

Some light snow showers will fall in valleys.

Passes will be slick throughout the weekend and early next week.

We keep a close eye on possible light accumulation on valley floors Monday night into Tuesday morning.

