Western MT sees cold, winter weather last week of 2021

MISSOULA — Frigid weather hits western Montana this week as arctic air settles into the area.

This Monday, scattered snow showers occasionally gusted over areas bringing periods of low visibility and slick roads. Although snow accumulations won't be too much - less than an inch.

Tonight's temperatures will get chilly - single digits throughout much of western Montana with a few areas hitting temperatures below zero.

Areas of central Montana will experience serious wind chill with this cold weather, so take precautions for your health and safety outdoors this week.

When skies are clear Tuesday, that means it'll be dry and cold! Temperatures will be in the single digits and below zero for the Tuesday morning commute, and not get higher than the teens for the warmest part of the day. A low pressure system will build up Tuesday mid-day bringing snow to mid-central Montana.

Wednesday will bring more light snowfall, followed by another wave of moisture Thursday. Thursday's snow mass looks to be more significant - totals of 1 to 3 inches to the valleys which will extend into Friday.

Cold temperatures will continue all week, but get warmer heading into the weekend and into 2022.

