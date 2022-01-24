Wet snow means icy roads Tuesday morning

MISSOULA — Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for West-Central and Southwest Montana until midnight.

Under heavier bands of snow, local areas could receive up to an inch an hour.

Fast-changing road conditions and low visibility are expected under heavier snow showers.

Snow lets up late Monday night, but expect the wet, heavy snow to turn to mostly ice overnight as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s.

We will be driving a little more carefully Tuesday morning with icy roads expected.

Also take it easy shoveling.

Heavy, wet snow will mean a difficult workout for everyone Monday night and Tuesday morning.