Wind and dry air combine to raise fire concerns in Western Montana to end the week

MISSOULA — Dry air and wind have moved into the state, and fire danger is elevated.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect until 9 PM Thursday for parts of the northwest closer to the Divide.

Wind and dry air persist through southwest Montana Friday where Red Flag Warnings go into place from noon to 9 PM.

Temperatures remain in the 80s to end the week but do climb back into the 90s this weekend.

Air quality has improved Thursday due to a shift in wind!

Good to moderate air quality has been listed for most of Thursday for Western Montana.

