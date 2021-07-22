Watch
Wind and dry air combine to raise fire concerns in Western Montana to end the week

Red Flag Warnings in effect Thursday and Friday
Fire danger concerns increase through the end of the week
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 22, 2021
MISSOULA — Dry air and wind have moved into the state, and fire danger is elevated.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect until 9 PM Thursday for parts of the northwest closer to the Divide.

Wind and dry air persist through southwest Montana Friday where Red Flag Warnings go into place from noon to 9 PM.

Temperatures remain in the 80s to end the week but do climb back into the 90s this weekend.

Air quality has improved Thursday due to a shift in wind!

Good to moderate air quality has been listed for most of Thursday for Western Montana.

