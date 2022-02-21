Wind chill values drop dangerously low Tuesday morning

Snow starts moving out, but lows drop quickly Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be some of the coldest of the season.

Lows will drop to single- and double-digit subzero temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning.

With wind blowing around 20-30 MPH, wind chill values will drop significantly.

Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in effect now through 11 AM Tuesday morning.

WSI Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories in place through Tuesday morning

Wind Chill Warnings are in effect close to the Divide where wind chill values will be close to 30-45 degrees BELOW zero.

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for the rest of our area through the same time, but values will still drop 20-25 degrees BELOW zero.

Frostbite can happen in a short amount of time with these wind and temperature values.

Check on neighbors and pets and keep warm.

Next weekend, highs jump back to the low to mid 40s.