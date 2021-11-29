Windy and warm Wednesday in Western Montana

MISSOULA — Isolated showers are in the forecast Tuesday afternoon.

Very much like Monday, it will be cloudy with spotty showers (especially in the northwest) on and off this week.

There is one major change.

Highs Wednesday reach record or near-record breaking as temperatures climb to the upper 50s and low 60s in a lot of Western Montana’s valleys!

With these warm temperatures Wednesday comes some wind, too.

Wind gusts will reach close to 30-40 MPH in valleys with even higher gusts possible in mountains.

Power outages will be possible during this time.

We will keep a close eye on Wednesday’s forecast, but do expect warm but cloudy conditions on Tuesday.