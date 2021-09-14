Windy Wednesday for Western Montana

MISSOULA — Wind picks up on Wednesday as a dry cold front moves through- at least mostly dry.

There are a few chances of rain in upper elevations in mountains along the Divide, but otherwise we stay mostly dry.

Wind gusts will pick up throughout the afternoon and gust around 20-40 MPH.

This means open lakes will be very choppy heading into Wednesday night.

We stay dry and cooler Thursday.

Highs this week continue to top out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Heavy smoke is also expected to stay out of Western Montana skies.

Friday another system moves in.

A low pressure system will bring in cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s and scattered showers.

Showers start later Friday evening before becoming steadier on and off throughout Saturday and Sunday morning.

More moisture chances do exist for the beginning of next week, too.

