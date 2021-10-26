Windy Wednesday in store for Western Montana

MISSOULA — Hold onto your hats… and umbrellas!

Wind picks up Wednesday for Western Montana.

This wind is on top of the moisture still flowing into our area.

Light rain showers in valleys and light snow showers in mountains will continue on and off Wednesday morning, but wind gusts pick up at the same time.

Wind Advisories are in effect for most of our area Wednesday morning through 6 PM Wednesday night.

Gusts in valleys could reach up to 40 MPH while gusts in mountains will be closer to 50 MPH.

Light snow will be falling on passes during this time, so drifting and blowing snow will reduce visibility at times.

Thursday will bring more showers to the forecast as wind calms down.

Another front moves through Friday, but moisture mostly stays in the northwest.

Highs take a drop to the mid 40s for the weekend, but moisture moves out.

We are looking at a chilly but dry Halloween weekend forecast for Western Montana.