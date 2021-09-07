Windy Wednesday means fire danger concerns return

MISSOULA — It was another warm day in Western Montana!

Highs Wednesday get even warmer!

Wednesday we will experience near-record or record-breaking temperatures especially across West-Central and Southwest Montana valleys.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We will need the extra water on our hikes Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Wind will also pick up and mix in with the dry, warm air through our midweek afternoon.

The Bitterroot mountains and valley is under a Fire Weather Watch while areas like Georgetown Lake and Philipsburg are under Red Flag Warnings.

We stay hot but less windy Thursday.

A few chances of showers return late Friday night and Saturday early morning.

Otherwise, we have a dry weekend in store with highs dropping to the 70s!

Expect wildfire smoke to linger in valleys for the rest of the week- even with windy weather Wednesday.

