Winter outlook released by NOAA Thursday

MISSOULA — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released their winter 2021-2022 outlook.

The outlook covers December 2021 through February 2022.

La Nina is expected to persist through our winter months which will be the second winter in a row.

Conditions across the Pacific Northwest this winter will be on par with typical La Nina years.

For the northwest this means we can expect higher likelihoods of wetter than average conditions setting up.

We can also expect to see higher likelihoods of cooler than average weather for our area, too.

Just like last winter, this doesn’t mean every day will be cold and snowy.

There will be some warm days and dry days, but on average, we will see cooler and wetter conditions than average.

NOAA Wetter than average conditions expected across northwest

