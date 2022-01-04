Winter storm on the horizon

MISSOULA — Highs for West-Central and Southwest Montana take a slight drop to the upper to mid 20s, but arctic air spills across northwest Montana and the Divide.

Highs across the northwest, even in the lowest elevations, drop to the single digits and teens.

Snow showers move in Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for all of us.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of west-central and southwest Montana from midnight Wednesday morning through 5 Pm Wednesday night.

Around 1-3" is possible with this first system.

We are keeping a close eye on the forecast heading into Thursday and Friday.

Another winter storm arrives in Western Montana.

During this two-day period, up to a 2-3’ are possible in mountains with up to 4-8” possible in most valleys with closer to 2” possible in southwest valleys.

This is a lot of snow in a little time and roads will be slick and visibility will be low!

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for Western Montana excluding the Mission and Flathead valleys, although we will still see slick roads here and are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

This storm is expected to have high impacts during the Thursday through Friday forecast, and we will keep you up-to-date leading up to and during the storm.

