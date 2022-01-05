Winter storm slams into Western Montana Thursday through Friday

MISSOULA — A winter storm is set to slam into Western Montana Thursday through Friday with impressive totals to accompany.

Snow continues to fall Wednesday through Friday with the heaviest snow arriving Thursday.

Our next winter storm brings high 36-hour accumulation totals.

We are looking at close to 6+” in West-Central and Southwest valleys, and up to 3’ in mountains.

Widespread snow moves in late Wednesday night with heavy snow falling over a long period of time through Thursday late-morning.

Our morning commute will be a difficult one! Try to stay off the roads if you can.

Plows will work to keep roads clear, but keep in mind, snow totals will add up QUICKLY which will make it hard to keep up with snow accumulation on roads.

Thursday late-afternoon and evening becomes tricky for West-Central and Southwest Montana valleys as warmer air slides in mixing with moisture.

During this time, freezing rain will become an issue which further complicates our driving hazards.

Black ice mixing with snow on roadways will make travel very dangerous.

We will be mostly taking this one day at a time to focus on the impacts of that day and the overnight hours to keep you better informed.

Keep in mind travel and backcountry conditions will be dangerous during this Thursday through Friday event.