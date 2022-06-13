Winter weather and flooding concerns forecasted through midweek

MISSOULA — Widespread moisture arrives again Tuesday.

Heavy rain at times will fall across the northwest and west-central parts of the state.

Temperatures will be dropping with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s for valleys, but in high elevations temperatures will be cool enough for snow to fall.

Winter Storm Warnings, Flood Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are all in effect through at least midweek.

Winter Storm Warnings in effect until Wednesday

Winter Storm Warnings in effect until Wednesday



Flood Warning in effect until further notice

Flood Warning in effect until further notice



Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Wednesday

Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Wednesday



Please stay away from river as they run fast, high, and cold, over the next several days.

Snow will make it very dangerous in the backcountry.

This is an especially dangerous time of year for wind and snow, because locals and travelers alike are looking to vacation, camp, and get into the great outdoors Western Montana has to offer and usually are not prepared for winter conditions during this time of the year.