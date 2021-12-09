Winter Storm Watches in effect late Friday through late Saturday

MISSOULA — Temperatures stay cool on Friday and snow keeps filling into Western Montana.

Highs Friday will be in the low 30s in valleys.

This is plenty cold enough for a few flurries to fall, and even an inch or two of accumulation through West-Central valleys is possible late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Passes and elevations above 4,000 ft. across West-Central and Southwest Montana will be the ones that get up to a half foot of snow through this time.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place through the early hours of Friday for these higher elevations west of Missoula along the I-90 corridor and through the Sapphire and Bitterroot mountains.

Winter Weather Advisory Thursday night into Friday morning

Snow moves out on Friday afternoon leaving us with just a few flurries possible.

It is late Friday night through Saturday night another big push of moisture moves into our area.

This time it will be for the northwest.

Once again places like Lolo and Lookout passes will see significant amounts of snow and even valleys close to the Idaho border will add up the inches!

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most of the northwest (all elevations) late Friday through late Saturday as significant amounts of snow are likely for mountains and valleys near the Idaho border.