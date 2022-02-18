Winter Storm Watches now in effect as changes move in this weekend

MISSOULA — Big changes are upon us this weekend.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect Saturday night through Monday morning.

Highs Saturday remain in the 40s, so moisture that moves into valleys will be a wintry mix.

Temperatures drop just below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning, so snow will fall and accumulate at all elevations.

Expect a slick start to the day Sunday, but by the end of the day, our major changes arrive.

An arctic front moves in Sunday into Monday.

This means wind will pick up, snow will still be falling, and temperatures take a dive QUICKLY.

Wind plus falling snow means very difficult driving on already slick roads.

Near whiteout conditions are possible.

Flash freezing of roadways is possible as temperatures take a dive over a short amount of time.

Wind chill values will be very low with wind still blowing Monday with highs only in the teens.

Danger to newborn livestock is likely.

Avalanche concerns increase from wind loading and new snow layer.

Please be careful out there for the end of the weekend.

We have been mostly stable with our forecast these last two weeks as temperatures have remained well above average for the most part.

Big changes are back, and winter is not done with Western Montana just yet.