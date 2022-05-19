Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Friday

MISSOULA — Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Divide and the Bitterroot/Sapphire mountains through Friday evening.

A low-pressure system spinning counterclockwise in North-Central Montana is spinning moisture into the Divide where snow will fall.

Valleys will have a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

Drive carefully in high elevations as snow continues to fall throughout Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures will slowly rise this weekend.

Rain starts moving out and drier air moves in.

Highs this weekend will be in the 60s.

Besides an isolated shower or two in the southwest Saturday and Sunday and isolated showers Tuesday, we stay mostly dry next week.

Highs will rise to the 70s even by midweek!