MISSOULA — Highs this week stay cooler through Tuesday.

Tuesday active weather returns to the forecast, too.

Tuesday morning rain and snow will start mixing into the lower elevation valleys, but snow will accumulate in higher elevations across the Divide and around West-Central and Southwest Montana.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect in these areas from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories in effect Tuesday

Driving will be difficult with reduced visibility and slick roads likely during these times.

Wednesday, we dry up with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s.

Thanksgiving plans look to be warmer with highs in the mid 40s, but more moisture moves into the forecast.

Thanksgiving morning there will be a few isolated showers in the forecast in the northwest.

Rain showers are in all our forecasts for valleys with rain/ snow mixing into upper elevations Thursday night.

Thanksgiving doesn’t look to be a washout, but you will be dodging showers and wintry mix on the way home Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Chances of rain remain in the forecast for the end of the week and most of the weekend.