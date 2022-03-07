Winter Weather Advisories in place as arctic front slides through Western Montana

MISSOULA — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all Western Montana through Tuesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories in effect Monday night through Tuesday morning

An arctic front slides through Western Montana over the next several hours (Monday night through Tuesday morning).

Wind, snow, and much colder temperatures will accompany the frontal passage.

Snow fall at all elevations and roads will be slick.

Highs take a dive to the 20s Tuesday and low 20s Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures drop to the single digits in valleys and will be subzero in upper elevations.

Snow continues to fall through Tuesday morning before moving out, but wind and cold air are left behind for Wednesday.

Drifting and blowing ground snow will make roadways slick Wednesday.

Warmer air starts sliding in Thursday and Friday as highs return to the 30s and 40s.

We stay dry Wednesday through Saturday as highs jump to the 50s Saturday afternoon.

Another active, yet warm, pattern sets up across Western Montana next weekend.