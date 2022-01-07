Watch
Winter weather leaves behind slick roads and dangerous backcountry and urban avalanche conditions

Posted at 4:34 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 18:34:42-05

MISSOULA — Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect from 5 PM Friday through Saturday morning.

Roads will be slick thanks to our morning freezing rain and afternoon rain refreezing overnight.

Slush will refreeze on roadways as new wintry mix occurs overnight.

Expect another very slick drive Saturday morning.

It is not only the roads that these warmer temperatures, wind, and heavy snow impact.

Avalanche Warnings are in effect for all Western Montana.

Avalanches have been occurring all day shutting down roadways like I-90 and parts of HWY-200.

Keep in mind, even low elevations are likely to see avalanche activity where avalanches are not common.

Urban Avalanche Warnings remain in effect near Missoula.

It will be safer to stay out of the backcountry and head to your local ski hill or resort.

Road conditions will improve this weekend as snow moves out and sunshine returns, but backcountry conditions are likely to stay dangerous as our temperatures fluctuate.

