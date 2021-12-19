Winter Weather Sunday

MISSOULA — The bulk of the moisture today is expected for west-central and southwest Montana as moisture slowly slides south.

A mix of freezing rain, rain and snow has developed this morning. For locations along and north of the I-90 corridor precipitation is still expected to change to all snow through the day. The Bitterroot Valley will continue to see a mix of rain, snow or a rain/snow mix through Sunday.

By Sunday evening a cold front will bring more steady snow to west-central and southwest Montana with the best chance for accumulating snow during this time.

By Monday, precipitation will move back into northwest Montana bring another round off accumulating snow.

Active weather with snow chances will stick around through next week leading up to Christmas.