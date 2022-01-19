Wintry mix expected Thursday before dry weekend sets up

MISSOULA — Our last round of moisture for the week arrives Thursday.

Temperatures will be warm in valleys, so a rain/snow mix will be likely in lower elevations with little to no accumulation expected.

We do have some light snow showers in store for mountains into Friday morning.

Refreezing is possible overnight in valleys as temperatures drop down to the mid to upper 20s in valleys Thursday night into Friday morning.

Moisture moves out Friday morning, and we are left with dry conditions for the weekend.

Highs this weekend will be slightly warmer than average, topping out in the mid to upper 30s.

We will even see a few glimpses of sunshine this weekend and early next week.

