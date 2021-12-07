Wintry weather returns Wednesday

MISSOULA — Winter Weather Advisories go into effect early Wednesday morning for the northwest.

Snow will fall in upper elevation valleys like Whitefish, but with warmer overnight temperatures, freezing rain could fall in valleys.

This will make roadways in all elevations slick!

Please take it slow as moisture moves into the northwest first Wednesday morning.

Highs will top out in the 40s, so most valleys will see a wintry mix early turn to rain in the afternoon.

On top of the possibility of rain, freezing rain, and snow across Western Montana Wednesday, wind will also play a part in your commute.

Wind gusts up to 30 MPH are possible with up to 40 MPH gusts possible on passes.

While rain will be falling in most valleys, snow will be drifting and blowing across passes as snow accumulation adds up through Thursday morning.

Reduced visibly on passes and upper elevation roadways is likely.

Thursday and Friday cooler air moves in.

Highs drop to the low 30s, but moisture stays out of the forecast.

Besides a flurry or two, the end of the week looks mostly dry.

This weekend highs return to the mid to upper 30s.

Moisture moves back in and we expect to see snow and wintry mix Saturday and Sunday.