What we know about the victims of the Maine mass shootings

A restaurant and a bowling alley—these are places where people are supposed to feel safe. Instead, 18 people were killed senselessly in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

Authorities have identified seventeen of the victims, with one individual remaining unidentified. The ages of the victims range from 35 to 76.

Among the victims were a lifelong bowler, a beloved bar manager and members of a cornhole league.

Tricia Asselin

The 53-year-old was a part-time employee at Just-In-Time Recreation; she wasn't working on Wednesday but instead was at the alley for a fun bowling night with friends when she was killed, according to People Magazine.

“We were just running, and I kept saying, 'I want my sister out of there,'” Bobbi-Lynn Nichols, Asselin’s sister, told People Magazine. “And she called 911 and put herself in his way by trying to get help. She’s a hero. My sister is a hero."

Brian MacFarlane

The 41-year-old, who is part of the local deaf community, was attending a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant on Wednesday when the gunfire erupted, his sister Keri Brooks confirmed to CNN.

“I grew up in Maine, and the deaf community is a tight-knit community,” Brooks told CNN. “Not only was my brother slain, but my friends were too.”

Peyton Brewer-Ross

The 40-year-old was a pipefitter and a new father who loved cornhole, wrestling, and comic books, according to AIM Local S6, a machinists union.

“We will grieve his tragic passing and mourn with all who knew him, but we will remember him for his kindness, compassion, and strong character,” the union said in a statement.

Tommy Conrad

The 34-year-old was hired as a manager at the bowling alley earlier this year and is survived by his nine-year-old daughter, Caroline, according toWMTW.

Bob Violette

The 76-year-old, a lifelong resident of Lewiston and passionate bowler, started a kids' bowling league.

He was killed while trying to protect a group of children in his care at the Just-In-Time bowling alley, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal. He was going to celebrate his 77th birthday next month.

Joseph Walker

The 57-year-old was the manager of Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant; his father, Leroy Walker, says the job was his passion, and Wednesday night he would have had the place packed with people.

Steven Vozzella

The 45-year-old was a member of a deaf cornhole league that played Wednesday at Schemengees.

Bill Brackett

The 48-year-old was also a member of a deaf cornhole league that played Wednesday at Schemengees.

The following are victims that Scripps News has confirmed but has not obtained more information about:

Tom Gilberti, 69

Joshua Seal, 36

Michael Deslauriers II, 51

Ron Morn, 55

Arthur Strout, 42

Maxx Hathaway, 35

Jason Walker

Aaron Young

Bill Young

13 people were also injured during the attack on Wednesday, but their identities have not been made public.

