White House announces $570 million to fix dangerous rail crossings

Dozens of hazardous railroad crossings could be eliminated soon. The White House on Monday unveiled $570 million in grants to build new bridges and underpasses at major railroad crossings in 32 states.

The Biden administration identified more than three dozen crossings where trains as long as two miles can block crossings for hours, causing major traffic jams and in some cases forcing pedestrians to cross between train cars to get to school or work.



"This is about safety. It's about supply chains. It's about saving people time, making their lives easier. It's about economic growth and development, too. So we have more work to do, although this is a great, great first step and more to come," White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu told Scripps News.

One of the largest grants, totaling almost $37 million, will help eliminate seven crossings in Houston. Texas has the second-highest number of rail crossing deaths in the nation.

The grants are part of $3 billion in funding in the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law approved for railroad projects. States and cities receiving the grants must pay for at least 20% of the project cost.

The White House says it will make additional funds to eliminate these types of crossings available each year for the next four years.

