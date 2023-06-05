Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Whitefish rail crossings part of national safety study

Railroad Crossing
Jonathon Ambarian/MTN News file
Railroad Crossing
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 18:57:46-04

WHITEFISH — The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced it will invest $570 million to improve or study dangerous intersections where trains and cars meet.

Federal officials say the money will be used to try and reduce some of the nearly 2,000 train-vehicle collisions that kill about 200 people each year.

The funding would also help reduce congestion at intersections where trains block traffic.

Here in Montana, the focus will be in Whitefish at three at-grade crossings, or rail crossings on a road, plus one viaduct.

This is all along a three-mile corridor of BNSF Railway's Kootenai River subdivision.

The study is expected to cost up to $400,000.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!