Whitefish rail crossings part of national safety study

WHITEFISH — The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced it will invest $570 million to improve or study dangerous intersections where trains and cars meet.

Federal officials say the money will be used to try and reduce some of the nearly 2,000 train-vehicle collisions that kill about 200 people each year.

The funding would also help reduce congestion at intersections where trains block traffic.

Here in Montana, the focus will be in Whitefish at three at-grade crossings, or rail crossings on a road, plus one viaduct.

This is all along a three-mile corridor of BNSF Railway's Kootenai River subdivision.

The study is expected to cost up to $400,000.