Biden administration announces actions to address infant formula shortage

President Joe Biden spoke with retailers and manufacturers on Thursday to discuss how they can do more to help families access infant formula amid a nationwide shortage.

The severe shortage has been caused, at least partially, due to a Michigan plant, run by Abbott Laboratories, which shut down due to contamination fears.

The Biden administration said it's cutting red tape to allow "manufacturers to increase the speed and scale of their infant formula production."

The USDA is also working with states to allow families to buy a wider selection of formulas with their WIC benefits.

"This will offer relief to retailers and allow companies to manage inventories to meet demand," the White House said in a statement.

The administration said it would also look at opportunities to import more infant formulas because it says 98% is currently produced in the U.S.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration said it is allowing the Michigan plant to reopen after no evidence of contaminated infant formula originating from its plant was found.

However, Abbott reportedly said it could be weeks before production is back to where it was before closing.