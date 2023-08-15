Who else is mentioned in the Georgia indictment against Trump?

Former President Donald Trump is not the only one charged in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

A grand jury on Monday also returned indictments for a list of at least 18 other people connected to the former president.

Included in the indictment with Donald Trump are his former attorney Rudy Giulliani.

Also listed is John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Ellis, Ray, Smith, Robert Cheeley, Michael Roman, David Shafer, Shawn Micah Tresher Still, Stephen Lee, Harrison William Prescott Floyd, Trevian Kutti, Sidney Powell, Cathleen Latham, Scott Hall and Emily Misty Hayes.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will bring the case against Trump in part under a law known as RICO, or the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. There is a federal version of the legislation, and a state version in Georgia that is written a bit more broadly.

Each co-defendant was charged with at least one count of violating Georgia's RICO act, and in many cases was charged with multiple other counts.

SEE MORE: Donald Trump, 18 others indicted in Georgia election case

Revealing co-defendants can be a way to put more pressure on them to cooperate with the prosecution. Doing the opposite may also cause a case to move more quickly.

In another indictment against Trump brought by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, for example, legal experts said one reason not to mention other parties involved in the case was to try and fast track his case.

Potential co-defendants, especially those who are prominent lawyers, may also drag the case out much longer than expected. if this happens, Willis may name and continue to name co-defendants in the indictment to pressure parties to better cooperate.

Willis said on Monday night that the indictment charges "19 individuals with violations of Georgia law deriving from a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election."

Willis said those mentioned in the indictment took actions to change the results of the election, and that she would pursue the charges through the lens of how they may have violated Georgia racketeering laws.

"All elections in our nation are administered by the states, which are given the responsibility of ensuring a fair process," Willis said. "The state's role in this process is essential to the functioning of our democracy."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com