Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the WorldScripps News

Actions

Who is Jason Palmer? He just beat President Biden in American Samoa

Palmer announced his candidacy in November 2023, saying he was committed to core values like "kindness, respect and inclusion."
Who is Jason Palmer? He just beat President Biden in American Samoa
David Briscoe/AP
Who is Jason Palmer? He just beat President Biden in American Samoa
Posted at 8:31 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 22:31:40-05

President Joe Biden had a big Super Tuesday, but he didn't sweep every contest. In somewhat of a surprise, Jason Palmer won the Democratic presidential caucuses in American Samoa. 

HIs campaign had forecast a strong showing in American Samoa, saying on March 1 that he was experiencing a "surge in momentum" ahead of Tuesday's vote. 

Palmer announced his candidacy in November 2023, saying he was committed to core values like "kindness, respect and inclusion." 

A relative unknown, Palmer has attempted to break through by touting his background in business. 

"My decades of experience as a founder, a turnaround leader and an impact investor, has shown me the power of well-run organizations focused on social good," Palmer said in a video launching his campaign. 

Palmer has tried to highlight his differences from President Biden. He has been critical of the president's handling of the immigration crisis and the Israel-Hamas war. The 52-year-old said he has been calling for a cease-fire in Gaza since November. 

Despite the one victory in American Samoa, Palmer poses little threat to Biden's path to the Democratic nomination. Palmer's campaign says that he is only on the ballot in 16 states and territories. 

President Biden has also secured easy victories in every other contest so far this election cycle. 

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2024
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here