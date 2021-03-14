Woman’s Funny, Touching Obituary For Her ‘Dead Sexy’ Husband Is Going Viral

When Crystal Sauser’s husband died after a two-year battle with cancer, she was devastated. However, she channeled her grief into a funny and touching obituary to honor her late partner. Now, the tribute to the 43-year-old husband and father of three is going viral.

“Eric A. Sauser, AKA Super Dad, Aka Easy, just rockin’ dude from Omaha, NE passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, February 26, 2021, at the age of 43 with his wife by his side,” the obituary began.

“His departure was just in time for him to make his spiritual appearance at every Red Sox spring game,” it continued. “Eric is survived by his wife, Crystal, and three children, Amelia, Violet and Benjamin all of whom will likely sleep in the same bed for many years to come (sorry, Eric).”

Here’s an image of the family from before the leukemia diagnosis, as posted to Crystal Sauser’s Facebook in 2017:

Sauser went on to describe her husband as a man with “many, many friends” who loved “in this order, his smoking hot wife, his brilliant kids and family, his many friends, the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Chiefs (before being a Chiefs fan was cool), the Huskers, Liverpool Futbol, QT iced tea, Adidas sneakers, fishing, backpacking, hiking, hunting, and any old Chevy he saw on the road.”

She joked that his cause of death was “either leukemia or more likely being ‘dead sexy.'”

“Eric, we’ve always loved you and miss you already,” she wrote.

The cheeky and sweet obituary was published in the local paper and circulated widely on social media, and Sauser says her husband would be glad that it’s giving people joy.

This tweet showing the published obit is from local Omaha World-Herald reporter Bob Glissman:

When I recommend stuff, I usually highlight stories written by â¦@OWHnewsâ© reporters. But this obituary deserves a read. Godspeed, Eric pic.twitter.com/5JSThgsHSu — Bob Glissmann (@BobGlissmann) February 28, 2021

“I’m sad because I have a broken heart, but I’m not sad because we didn’t win our journey,” Crystal Sauser told “Good Morning America.” “Eric never wanted pity … we kind of maintained that in writing the obituary.”

Sauser says her husband’s diagnosis of leukemia more than two years ago was shocking, but that he handled his illness with grace.

A celebration of life was held for Eric on March 2, and the obituary noted, “Following the service, the family requests jamming out to Ozzy Osbourne and raising a cold beer (preferably Busch Light) in celebration of Eric’s life.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.