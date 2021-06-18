Case Management Caregiving is hiring, we are looking for caring, reliable individuals with a strong sense of responsibility. Our caregivers are placed in jobs that best fit their training and experience, but we also look for people with the right attitudes and hearts for this job.

Position to be filled Caregiver



Hours/Days per week Days, Swing and Overnights – Flexible schedule

Pay/Benefits $13 to $14 DOE

DPC Health Benefit and Paid Time off

We provide training.

Apply here: https://cmcaregiving.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/CMC-Application-for-Employment_052820.pdf

Apply on FB-https://www.facebook.com/job_opening/392957692056770/?source=share [facebook.com]