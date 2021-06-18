Watch
Case Management Caregiving is HIRING

Scripps Creative Group
Case Management Caregiving
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 18, 2021
Case Management Caregiving is hiring, we are looking for caring, reliable individuals with a strong sense of responsibility. Our caregivers are placed in jobs that best fit their training and experience, but we also look for people with the right attitudes and hearts for this job.

Position to be filled Caregiver

  • Hours/Days per week Days, Swing and Overnights – Flexible schedule
  • Pay/Benefits $13 to $14 DOE
  • DPC Health Benefit and Paid Time off
  • We provide training.

Apply here: https://cmcaregiving.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/CMC-Application-for-Employment_052820.pdf

Apply on FB-https://www.facebook.com/job_opening/392957692056770/?source=share [facebook.com]

