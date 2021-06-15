Watch
If First Security Bank sounds like the place you'd like to be, take some time to investigate the career opportunities we have open. After all, Monday is coming.

https://www.gbcijobs.com/first-security-bank/jobs.

Since we opened our doors as a small community bank in 1972, we’ve sought the kind of people who looks forward to Monday mornings. Sound crazy? Not when you realize that the men and women of the First Security family share a common commitment to integrity, service, and success. In other words, professionals who love what we do.

We offer generous benefits, including:

Competitive compensation
Paid time off and holidays
Medical
Dental and Vision insurance
401(k) retirement plan
And more!

For more details about First Security Bank please visit: https://www.fsbmsla.com/

