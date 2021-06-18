Watch
Jones Brothers Trucking is Training CDL Drivers in Missoula

Jones Brothers Trucking
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 15:05:32-04

Jones Brothers Trucking is looking for people wanting to start a career as a professional truck driver. Job offer includes weekly pay during training. All training is done at our terminal. After completion leave here as a SOLO driver. Our dispatchers are prior drivers so they know what it's like to be on the road. Don't miss this opportunity. Openings are limited.

Call Brian at 406-721-0897 Ext. 107 to schedule an interview now.

Training is a $10,000 value.

https://www.facebook.com/jonesbrostrucking [facebook.com]

Website - https://www.jonesbrotherstrucking.com/ [jonesbrotherstrucking.com]

(Job Postings) - https://www.jonesbrotherstrucking.com/logistics-careers/ [jonesbrotherstrucking.com]

(CDL Training) - https://www.jonesbrotherstrucking.com/training/ [jonesbrotherstrucking.com]

Workers Wanted is an initiative from KPAX that works to connect Western MT to employment opportunities, career development resources, training programs and educational paths.