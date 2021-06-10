Watch
Workers Wanted

Actions

Knife River Corporation

items.[0].image.alt
Knife River Logo
Knife River
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 16:40:37-04

Knife River is always looking for good people to join our team. Below you’ll find a list of the types of career opportunities you can find at Knife River. This is a short list of the many opportunities available. Please click here to view all of our current open positions.

  • Diesel Mechanic
  • Driver
  • Foreman
  • General Laborer
  • Heavy Equipment Operator
  • Quality Control

What is jobs.mdu.com?
Knife River is a subsidiary of MDU Resources Group, Inc. Our staffing activities are automated through the corporate employment portal called jobs.mdu.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!

Workers Wanted
Workers Wanted is an initiative from KPAX that works to connect Western MT to employment opportunities, career development resources, training programs and educational paths.