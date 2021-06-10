Knife River Corporation

Knife River is always looking for good people to join our team. Below you’ll find a list of the types of career opportunities you can find at Knife River. This is a short list of the many opportunities available. Please click here to view all of our current open positions.
- Diesel Mechanic
- Driver
- Foreman
- General Laborer
- Heavy Equipment Operator
- Quality Control
What is jobs.mdu.com?
Knife River is a subsidiary of MDU Resources Group, Inc. Our staffing activities are automated through the corporate employment portal called jobs.mdu.com