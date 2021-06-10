St. Luke Community Healthcare is Hiring

St. Luke Community Healthcare is the largest private employer and healthcare provider in Lake County. St. Luke is a community-owned, not-for-profit health care organization that provides a full spectrum of wellness, prevention, acute care, rehabilitation and primary care to the Polson, St. Ignatius, and Ronan communities. Relocation packages and tuition assistance available for some positions. If an open position is not currently available, your application will remain active for twelve months and may be considered for future openings. See available jobs here: Open Positions | St. Luke Community Healthcare (stlukehealthcare.org)

