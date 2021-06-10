Watch
Workers Wanted

Western Building Center is a great place to work!

WBC Logo
Western Building Center
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10

Enjoy the beauty of Montana every day in your new position at Western Building Center. Join an experienced team of lumber professionals in a long-standing Montana business. Western Building Center offers great opportunities to succeed — call us today!

Western Building Center is a great place to work, and we’re glad you’re considering us for your career. We believe Western combines the best of everything you’re looking for: challenging jobs, strong compensation and benefit programs, and a family spirit of high energy and positive attitudes in a drug-free atmosphere.

Get all the details here:https://westernbuildingcenter.com/join-our-team/

Workers Wanted is an initiative from KPAX that works to connect Western MT to employment opportunities, career development resources, training programs and educational paths.