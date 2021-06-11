Watch
Workers Wanted

Whitefish Credit Union is a great place to work

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 18:13:45-04

Whitefish Credit Union is Montana’s largest credit union with a community focus. As a Whitefish Credit Union associate, you will help members with their financial needs while experiencing personal and professional growth.

Voted 2021 Employer of Choice, Whitefish Credit Union is a great place to work and offers generous benefits, including:

  • Competitive compensation structure
  • Paid time off and holidays
  • Rich 401(k) and pension retirement plans
  • Free health insurance
  • Life and disability insurance
  • Education reimbursement
  • Employee Assistance program
  • More!

If you share our passion for delivering exemplary service and want to work in a fast-paced, community-oriented atmosphere, we want to hear from you. Browse our current openings to find a position that fits your skills and ambitions HERE.

For more details about Whitefish Credit Union careers please visit: whitefishCU.com.

Workers Wanted is an initiative from KPAX that works to connect Western MT to employment opportunities, career development resources, training programs and educational paths.