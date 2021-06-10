Workers Wanted Western Montana

*KPAX is committed to connecting job seekers to current job openings and preparing them for future career opportunities.*

Career Opportunities

St. Luke Community Healthcare is the largest private employer and healthcare provider in Lake County. St. Luke is a community-owned, not-for-profit health care organization that provides a full spectrum of wellness, prevention, acute care, rehabilitation and primary care to the Polson, St. Ignatius, and Ronan communities. Relocation packages and tuition assistance available for some positions. If an open position is not currently available, your application will remain active for twelve months and may be considered for future openings. See available jobs here: Open Positions | St. Luke Community Healthcare (stlukehealthcare.org)

A career at Temp Right means being part of a team and being proud of it! It means working safely and exceeding customer expectations.

IT means learning and growing your career, while striving for excellence, both personally and professionally. Temp Right offers Competitive Pay, Medical/Dental/Vision, 401KLife Insurance, Flexible Spending Account, Short/Long Term Disability Plans, Health Savings Account, PTO & Holiday Pay, An environment centered on care for our people and our customers. Check out the positions we are looking to fill - https://tempright.com/careers/ [tempright.com]

