American soldier detained in Russia on theft charges

During a White House briefing Monday, National Security Council Coordinator John F. Kirby confirmed that Russian officials have detained a U.S. soldier.

“I can't really say much about it right now,” said Kirby. “But we are aware of this case.”

According to CNN, on May 2, a staff sergeant was detained and is now in pretrial custody under suspicion of theft. He had been stationed in South Korea and voluntarily traveled to Russia. The report states that the U.S. Embassy in Moscow wants to see the soldier and has told his family he's been detained.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.