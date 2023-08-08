You can now get an official Weird Barbie from Mattel

If you ever played with Barbie dolls, you likely had one that was slightly different from the rest. You know, the doll you liked to give haircuts to, apply makeup with permanent marker or even do some crazy things with her clothes.

In the record-breaking “Barbie” movie, this misfit doll is known as “Weird Barbie.” Played by Kate McKinnon, Weird Barbie has captured the hearts and minds of fans who love embracing their wilder, non-Stereotypical Barbie side.

Now, Mattel has introduced an official Weird Barbie inspired by the “Barbie” movie character.

The new Creations Exclusive Weird Barbie is now available to pre-order directly from Mattel for $50. But, it’s only available to order for a limited time, so you must hurry before she returns to the basement.

Preorders will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Aug. 18, 2023. Mattel says it can shorten or extend the order period in the order guidelines.

Since this is a made-to-order item, Mattel says it plans to ship on or before May 31, 2024. Customers will be emailed when their doll will ship from the factory.

Weird Barbie has a made-to-move body suitable for all kinds of crazy dances and poses, unlike the traditional Barbie dolls. She wears a bright pink dress with huge puffy sleeves, pink tights and tall green snakeskin boots. Her hair is a short cut with pink and blue highlights, and she has hand-drawn makeup on her face.

You’ll also get a collector’s box, a doll stand and a certificate of authenticity with your Weird Barbie purchase.

She may be a collector’s-item doll, but we think she looks too fun to keep in the box. Weird Barbie should be out and enjoying life!

