1 person in custody following downtown Missoula incident

UPDATE: 12:11 p.m. - Sept. 30, 2022

MISSOULA - One person has been taken into custody following a Friday morning incident that closed part of West Broadway in downtown Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reports an investigation into the incident is continuing and there is no threat to the public.

West Broadway between North Higgins and Broadway is once again open to traffic.

(frist report: 11:47 a.m. - Sept. 30, 2022)

MISSOULA - Police activity is taking place in the area of West Broadway and North Higgins in downtown Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reports West Broadway is shut down between Ryman and Higgins for a police investigation.

Numerous emergency vehicles and law enforcement personnel are on the scene.

People should avoid the area.

There is no threat to the public, according to MPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.