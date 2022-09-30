Details emerge in arrest of man involved in downtown Missoula incident

MISSOULA – Authorities are releasing additional information about a late Friday morning incident that closed a busy street in downtown Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department (MPD) responded to several 911 calls about a disturbance involving a weapon near the intersection of West Broadway and Ryman Street at approximately 11:30 a.m.

MPD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says a preliminary investigation indicates that a 41-year-old man -- identified as Todd Deveny -- was involved in an argument with several people when he pulled out a machete and began chasing one of the victims down the street.

Jill Valley/MTN News Police activity on West Broadway in Missoula on Sept. 30, 2022.

Arnold says a ”legally armed citizen intervened, holding Deveny at gunpoint until the arrival of police.”

Deveny is currently being held on several felony charges involving several victims and the investigation into the incident is continuing.

Arnold says the person who intervened is cooperating “fully with law enforcement and is not in custody.”

All of the suspects involved in the incident have been identified and Missoula Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact MPD Detective Jeff Lloyd at 406-552-6285.

A news release states Deveny was previously arrested by the MPD for misdemeanor criminal mischief on Sept. 27, 2022, as well as for Assault with a Weapon and Assault on a Peace Officer on June 20, 2022.